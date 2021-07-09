ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.41. 205,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,925,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

