Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.