Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

