Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

