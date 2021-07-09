Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

