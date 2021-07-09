Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPPMF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

