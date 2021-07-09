CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.95. 4,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,417. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.