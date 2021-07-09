CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of TX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 5,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,694. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

