CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,127,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $73.38. 10,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

