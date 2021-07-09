Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is CoreCommodity Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 2.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,664. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

