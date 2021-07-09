Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.57 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $25.57 million and $4.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,117,115 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.