Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $270.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.46. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

