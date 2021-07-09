Courage Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 12,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

