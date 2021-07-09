Courage Capital Management LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. InnovAge comprises 4.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $360,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.