Cpwm LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $358.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.