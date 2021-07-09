Cpwm LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 129,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

