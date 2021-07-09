Cpwm LLC Sells 472 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

