Cpwm LLC Sells 989 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $251.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

