CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Charles River have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past five quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. On the flip side, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another concern. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87. CRA International has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $602.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.