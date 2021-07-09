Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

