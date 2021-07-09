Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

