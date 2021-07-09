Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,991.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

