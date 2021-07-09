Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,774 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omeros were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.