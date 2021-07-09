Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,743 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE APAM opened at $49.66 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

