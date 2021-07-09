Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 309,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

