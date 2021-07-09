Credit Suisse Group Boosts Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $330.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.60.

CACC opened at $438.56 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $17,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

