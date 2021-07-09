Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.34. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 6,544,950 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.