Critical Survey: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.22 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.78 Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.92 $257.20 million $5.59 16.04

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 231.44%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

