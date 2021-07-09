Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

