Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

