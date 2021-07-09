Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163,972.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $163,972.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00124522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00164363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,586.79 or 1.00328173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.00951016 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,298,404 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

