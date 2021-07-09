CSFB Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.08.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$35.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion and a PE ratio of -20.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

