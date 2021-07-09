CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. CSP shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 277 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 504.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

