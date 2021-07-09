Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

NYSE CMI opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

