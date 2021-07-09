Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Cytokinetics worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,657. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

