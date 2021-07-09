Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DKILY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.86. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

