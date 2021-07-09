Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €107.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Shares of DAI opened at €70.73 ($83.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Daimler has a 52-week low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

