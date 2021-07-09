Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 798,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,125. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

