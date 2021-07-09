Dawn Hillman Purchases 93 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £199.02 ($260.02).

Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £95.34 million and a P/E ratio of -23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

