Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

