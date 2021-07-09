Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Cap of $27.44 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00163556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.77 or 1.00187808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00952010 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

