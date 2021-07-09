DEJAVE (DJV) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $441.97 or 0.01301789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.16 million and $181.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.