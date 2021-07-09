Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $356.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.