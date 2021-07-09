Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

