Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €189.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.58 ($180.68).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €121.85 ($143.35) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

