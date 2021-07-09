Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634,500 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 3.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $89,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. 17,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,735. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

