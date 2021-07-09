Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

