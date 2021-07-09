Desjardins Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$47.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

