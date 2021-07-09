Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM stock opened at €101.65 ($119.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €101.75 ($119.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.67.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

