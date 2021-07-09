Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.07

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 48299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
