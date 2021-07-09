Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.07

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 48299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

